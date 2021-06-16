Earlier this year, a rumor began to circulate that The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess would be remastered to Nintendo switch. As a consequence, fans were waiting for the announcement during the Nintendo direct because of E3 2021, something that evidently did not happen. However, we still must not lose hope, as they assure that both remasters are on their way.

In accordance with Andy Robinson, reporter for VGC, Nintendo is waiting for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD goes on sale next July 16 to announce the two previously mentioned games. Apparently the Big N does not want to affect the sales of Skyward Sword, so they prefer to wait a little longer to give the announcement.

“It would be weird if more remasters were announced when Skyward Sword HD hasn’t even come out” It is right.”

Correct. – Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) June 15, 2021

Robinson It was the same person who confirmed the existence of these remasters in February of this year, and since then, he seems not to have retracted his statements.

Via: Andy Robinson