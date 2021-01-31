GGreen hydrogen is in demand, and like almost everything that is in demand, it is in short supply. Only one percent of the hydrogen produced globally is green, i.e. it is produced using CO2-free energies. The greatest potential for changing something about this deficiency lies at sea. Siemens Gamesa and Siemens Energy have now initiated a corresponding project. Together they want to develop a system in which an electrolyser is integrated directly into an offshore wind turbine. The companies are certain that such a technology would melt the production price for green hydrogen in the future. Wind energy can be stored and transported in this way, regardless of the power grid, which is already struggling with enough fluctuations.

The start-up investment for such an undertaking is no small matter, 120 million euros should flow into the project over the next five years. At the end of this period, two demonstration plants are to be in place, each with a 14-megawatt turbine and a 10-megawatt electrolyser.

The companies share the technical responsibility. Siemens Gamesa is contributing its wind power expertise with its offshore turbine SG14-222 DD, which they want to adapt for the wind-hydrogen plant in order to reduce electrical losses to a minimum. The turbine, which with its nominal output of 14 megawatts would be the most powerful on the market, is still in the project status itself. “On the development side, we will shortly begin with the physical construction of the prototype,” said a spokesman for the Siemens team. “The components have been ordered and all preparations are in progress.” The date for the installation is on the calendar for autumn 2021.

Siemens Energy puts hydrogen into the equation. Managing director Christian Bruch explains that his company’s “highly flexible electrolyzer technology” could redefine offshore energy generation. Siemens Energy is developing a new PEM platform (polymer electrolyte membrane) especially for this purpose, which must be seaworthy and can later be used in a modular manner. Because of the precious metals used, PEM systems are expensive. Their advantage, however, is that they are based on cell modules that are interconnected to form stacks. In addition, emphasizes Siemens Energy, the technology is efficient with an efficiency of around 75 percent and reacts quickly to fluctuations in operation. This is important for the unpredictable wind at sea.

Each electrolysis module for the demonstrator is expected to have an output of five megawatts. The number of modules depends on the turbine with which later operators want to synchronize their system. With the planned pilot plant, which is part of the “H2 Mare” initiative funded by the Federal Ministry of Research, the project partners hope for a hydrogen yield of 2000 to 2200 standard cubic meters per hour per turbine. The goal is of course to be able to produce green hydrogen on an industrial scale, instead of individual wind turbines, i.e. entire offshore parks.

In order to be able to operate the electrolysis system at all, distilled water is required. Without a high-quality desalination system, the best wind electrolysis unit is of no use. This is a “technical challenge”, says the initiative’s spokesman. In order to cope with this, the Siemensian duo will soon be expanding with further specialized partners.