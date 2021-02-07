Mónica Fernández-Aceytuno was visiting the Monte do Gato area (A Coruña) on November 23 where the Greenalia company intends to build wind turbine number 2 of a wind farm baptized as Felga when, among eucalyptus trees, she noticed the existence of two promontories peculiar. They were marked with stones and located near a petroglyph. His suspicion that it is a question of mámoas, the Megalithic burial mounds typical of the northwest of the Iberian Peninsula, has just been confirmed by the technicians of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage of the Xunta, who have found yet another burial. The Greenalia company, promoter of the project, did not detect the remains despite carrying out an archaeological study in the area.

The find, less than 90 meters from the point where the turbine will be raised, does not surprise the archaeologist Antón Fernández Malde, who in the 1990s discovered and documented the “extraordinary tumular wealth” of Monte do Gato. It was a special place for the communities that inhabited Galicia 5,000 years ago, the first farmers and ranchers in its history. And so far it has been preserved “very well”, a miracle that he sees in danger. Despite being part of the Mariñas Coruñesas e Terras do Mandeo Biosphere Reserve, in a radius of five kilometers around Monte do Gato, six wind farms with 40 windmills almost 200 meters high are currently being processed, all between the Coruña municipalities of Coirós, Aranga and Oza-Cesuras, according to Greenalia in his studies. Two are located on the mountain itself.

The discovery of Fernández-Aceytuno is the fruit of a month of walks through Monte do Gato and many sleepless nights. This biologist, a National Prize winner for the Environment and a neighbor of these places, dedicated last November to thoroughly analyze the 1,300-page environmental impact study presented a year ago by Greenalia to process the Felga wind farm. He did not understand, he argued, how a Biosphere Reserve could be chosen to build this type of facility, also appealing to the environmental benefits of renewable energy.

Fernández-Aceytuno contacted universities and consulted with experts in botany, ornithology and also in archeology, especially when on November 23 he found those peculiar promontories very close to a petroglyph, the only remainder admitted by the study of the wind developer. “Out of sheer scientific curiosity, I have spoken with every expert I could to see if this study, which at first imposes and seems phenomenal, was correct,” he explains while pointing to the stones that mark the cone of plundering of the mamoas on the ground. the place where in the past the riches hidden in these burials were looted. “At night I would read the study and during the day I would come to the area to walk, check and take photos of everything that the wind turbines are going to make disappear.”

In addition to notifying the regional Administration of its finding, Fernández-Aceytuno has presented allegations to the wind farm requesting its suspension while the General Directorate of Patrimony of the Xunta “does not carry out an intensive archaeological prospecting” in which other unpublished mamoas and petroglyphs could be discovered . He defends that his discovery “is proof” that this work has not been done and casts doubts on the quality of the reports with which dozens of wind farms in Galicia are being processed. “It cannot be that a glance of mine surpasses the study of some professionals”, he emphasizes. “It is said that the authors of rock art were like the graffiti artists of the time and where there are petroglyphs, there are usually several,” he warns about possible non-inventoried megalithic remains that can be destroyed by the wind farm construction machinery.

The processing of the wind turbine complex is still in the phase of answering allegations, but the burial mounds have already been incorporated by Greenalia into a new archaeological report that will be presented to the Xunta, reports the Ministry of Culture. This department indicates that once the developer presents the report and the files, these mamoas “will be taken into account when reporting this wind farm” and “the appropriate measures will be adopted to proceed with its protection.” Culture avoids assessing, however, how it is possible that the company did not find these remains in its field study.

Greenalia attributes the ruling to the fact that “after” the drafting of the project in 2018 “the vegetation and bushes in the area were cleared and cleared, which allows a clearer view of the entire area”. At the moment, there is abundant, there is a new tool (“Lidar-updated cartography 2019”, specific) “that allows to see the relief in great detail and to visualize the terrain more in depth, with which the studies that are currently carried out are much more precise ”. Despite this, the company adds that it is not considering repeating its investigation at Monte do Gato.

The archaeologist Fernández Malde believes that the wind farms that are being installed in the area will destroy the “context” of the necropolis because “even if the burial mounds are preserved, the environment in which they were built will be altered”. He also warns that the mills will represent a “visual interference” for the cave sanctuary of Pena Furada, which he himself discovered in 1986 and which is now a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC). It is a petroglyph that represents a woman with a large vulva, carved into the rock of a watchtower overlooking Monte do Gato to worship the goddess of fertility Nabia. “That location was deliberate, to be seen and also to see,” he warns. “If Monte do Gato is altered with wind farms, Pena Furada will also be altered.”