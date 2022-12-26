GUADALAJARA, Jalisco 25-Dec-2022.-The wind lifted a market stall located in the streets of the La Penal Colony, in Guadalajara, so the three women who worked there tried to grab the metal tubes that ended up leading the wiring electricitywhich caused a strong discharge that ended with the death of one of those involved.

The case occurred this Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Damián Carmona and Gómez de Mendiola streets.

In the emergency numbers they received reports alerting about three people electrocuted.

officers of the

Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Guadalajara they mobilized and found a 35-year-old woman, one 56 and another 27; all with injuries after suffering an electric shock.

Paramedics confirmed the death of the first and noted that the other two suffered regular injuries.

According to the information that emerged on the site, the three affected were working in a market stall, but suddenly a draft lifted it.

The women tried to hold the rising metal tubes, but they touched the high-voltage wires, causing them to suffer an electric shock.

It may interest you:

The two survivors were transferred in a regular state of health to an aid station.