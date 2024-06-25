Wind Power | Working group: Construction of wind power in Eastern Finland will be successful, but new studies would be a big additional bill for wind power companies

Wind power|The official working group’s report outlines a so-called compensation model for wind power construction in Eastern Finland, in which wind power companies pay the costs of building new control technology.

Wind power construction Eastern Finland is possible, but expensive. This is how you can summarize the conclusions of the work of the civil service working group.

According to the working group, investments of around 600–900 million euros in the area surveillance technology of the Defense Forces would be needed in the entire region of Eastern Finland, if wind power is to be built widely throughout the region. Investments of 190–300 million euros would be needed for the area of ​​two or three provinces.

Even without investments, about 1,000 wind turbines could be built in Eastern Finland in areas where the defense forces have already approved it.

In February the task of the joint working group of the Ministry of Labor and Economy and the Ministry of Defense was to find out the prerequisites for wind power construction in Eastern Finland. The starting point was the so-called compensation model, which means that the state pays for a sufficient amount of new surveillance technology so that the territorial surveillance carried out by the defense forces is not compromised.

The wind power developer then reimburses the state for the costs.

So far, practically no wind turbines have been built in Eastern Finland or in the Gulf of Finland either, because they interfere with the military control of the areas, i.e. for example studying the ability to detect operations of a foreign power.

Wind power construction expansion into Eastern Finland would be beneficial in many ways. So far, the vast majority of wind turbines have been built near the west coast of Finland. When there is calm, the power plants do not produce anything, and on the contrary, in windy weather, there is plenty of electricity available.

Strong fluctuations cause problems for the entire electricity system and also fluctuate the price of electricity.

According to experts, the wind often blows at a different time in Eastern Finland than on the west coast, so the geographical equalization of construction would also smooth out the variation in the power of electricity production.

Wind power is sought in Eastern Finland also because it could bring much-needed economic activity to the region. The closing of the Russian border has further weakened the economy and vitality of many localities in Eastern Finland.

Wind power could be followed by the hydrogen industry and other industries interested in emission-free electricity related to the green transition.