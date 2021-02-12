Wind power Wind power decision brings small Lestijärvi EUR 3,500 in tax revenue per inhabitant annually – Mayor compares to lottery profit

“The truth is that the independence and future of the Lestijärvi municipality have now been secured with this project,” says Mayor Esko Ahonen.

Next in, high windmills finally rise into the wooded landscapes of Lake Lestijärvi in ​​Central Ostrobothnia. Wind power has been intended to save the economy of a small rural area since 2011, when a study showed that the area’s windiness is favorable for energy production.

Rising to a height of 240 meters, the 72 power plants have a total capacity of about 400 megawatts. They will be connected to the national network in 2023.

With the arrival of wind power on Lake Lestijärvi, there have been bends along the way, and only now has it been confirmed that construction of Finland’s largest wind power plant will begin this year. The Swedish renewable energy company OX2 and the construction company YIT announced agreement on Friday.

“After all, this is such a big thing that it can be compared to winning the lottery,” the mayor rejoices at the confirmation of the project and the finding of an investor. Esko Ahonen.

Led by Ahonen With 717 inhabitants, the municipality is the second smallest in mainland Finland after Luhanga. Attempts have been made to maintain the population with special baby money so that there have been enough children in the school.

Tax revenue from wind power is also to be used to finance the new school. The school is already under construction and will be completed in April.

The municipality has calculated that the wind farm generates a property tax of about 2.5 million euros a year for the municipality, which means 3,500 euros per inhabitant.

“As a handshake for local residents, we can also reduce the tax rate from the current 21 to at least 18 in the coming years. I have said that Lestijärvi will become the second Beauty of Finland, ”Ahonen throws.

However, Ahonen himself is no longer deciding on a possible reduction in the tax rate, as he plans to retire on July 1, and a new mayor is already in search.

Ahonen applied for and was elected mayor of Lestijärvi in ​​2012 after falling out of parliament the previous year. As a Member of the Center, he held two terms since 2003.

Wind farm In order to get Lestijärvi to the lake, Ahonen made an effort to oitis: “A zoning agreement was concluded immediately in 2013, but the legality of the formulas has been examined in both the administrative court and the Supreme Administrative Court.”

In early 2018, the Supreme Administrative Court rejected the appeals, and now the project zoning and building permits are legally binding.

“Within a year, the hoes will be hit on the ground,” Ahonen trusts the companies. In the past, mainly area surveys have been carried out in the area.

According to Ahonen, the employment impact of the construction phase is 1,400 person-years, which means that there would be about 350 employees in construction work each year.

Later, Ahonen estimates that there would be 30–50 people in the maintenance work. “That, too, is a large number in a small municipality,” says Ahonen.

The municipality, which is famous for its groundwater resources and wilderness nature, already has, for example, a soft drink factory. “After all, in proportion to the population, we are the richest municipality in Finland,” says Ahonen.