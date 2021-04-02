Wind power The giant wind farm project of the Finnish energy company St1 in Norway is on ice

The Finnish energy company St1 is waiting for the guidelines of the Norwegian Parliament on wind power. The project is opposed by, among others, the Sámi Parliament of Finland and Norway, the Nordic Sámi Council and nature conservation organizations.

Finn For years, the energy company St1 has been designing a large wind farm in Finnmark, Norway, close to Finland’s northern border. Now the project is on ice, as Norwegians’ attitudes towards wind power being built on the mainland have become more negative than before.

The Norwegian Parliament is considering changes to the licensing legislation, and applications will not be processed until the changes have been outlined.

The project is called Davvi, which is Northern Sámi and means North.

Until a couple of years ago, the company signaled that wind power would be transferred to a power-to-x plant, as it planned for Kemi.

Wind power was built in Norway a lot in the last decade, but it began to arouse suspicion among citizens and environmental organizations due to, among other things, larger-than-planned turbines, landscape damage, and endangering birds and hampering reindeer husbandry.

St1 had sensed the Norwegian wind boom, but did not have time to start working at Finnmark.

The size of the wind farm is said to be about 80 square kilometers. There would be from one hundred to about 270 individual facilities. The park would be located north of the Rástigáisa fell area in the municipalities of Tana and Lebesby.

The hope of the project progressing is still alive. St1 project manager Thomas Hansen says the company has submitted its latest application to the authorities before Christmas and is now awaiting processing.

He currently has nothing to say about the Kemi power-to-x plant.

Wind farm project is led by Norwegian Grenselandet Ab, whose largest owner is St1. However, it has already stated once that it does not intend to run power lines from Norway to Finland.

The lines to be drawn to the Finnish side would be decided by the state power line company Fingrid and the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

In the Lapland Association, Davvi was last consulted in 2017, says the planning director of the provincial plan, architect Riitta Lönnström.

“Pulling power lines through Lapland would not be an easy thing to do,” says Lönnström.

In the regional plan for 2040, Fingrid’s proposal shows a power line from Pirttikoski in Rovaniemi to the Norwegian border. However, according to Lönnström, the marking does not indicate the exact location, but the need from one place to another. According to the Lapland Association, the line has nothing to do with the Davvi project.

If the project is progressing in norway, finland may also give its opinion in accordance with the so-called espoo agreement. The agreement obliges states to negotiate with each other on projects that may have adverse transboundary effects.

Davvi Park is opposed by, for example, the Sámi Parliament of Finland and Norway, the Nordic Sámi Council and nature conservation organizations. The Finnmark communities Tana and Lebesby are also skeptical about the project.

Davvi would come to the neighbor of the Sámi community in Utsjoki, with only the Teno River and some fells in between. The last hearing on the issue was held in Utsjoki a few years ago. The municipality opposes the wind farm.

Finnmark is entirely the Sámi homeland, and unlike Finland, Norway has ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Sámi Indigenous People ILO169.

St1: n The Davvi wind power project at Finnmark has risen to the public over the past year, mainly due to the opposition it faces. The Nordic Sámi Council announced in the autumn that it would not approve the plan. The Sámi Parliaments of Finland and Norway oppose the project.

Vice-President of the Nordic Sámi Council Sketch Holmberg says in a press release that the Sámi will have to bear double responsibility for climate change.

“The effects of climate change are greatest in the Arctic, threatening Sámi culture and traditional livelihoods. Now our traditional countries are also facing huge renewable energy projects. ”

The wind farm is planned for an area that is rare in Europe in its natural state. The Sámi consider the Rástigáisa and its surroundings to be historically sacred. Many families take care of their reindeer there. The construction of the wind farm and the infrastructure it would require would fragment reindeer pastures and cause a variety of disruptions to the industry. There are other cultural values.

In its press releases, St1 has vowed to take social responsibility for the project and assess its impact.