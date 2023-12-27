Wind Power | Eastern Finland's wind turbines would lower the price of electricity – “There is no shortcut to happiness,” says the minister

Eastern Finland's wind turbines would even out the fluctuations in wind production of electricity and thus lower the price of electricity during price spikes. According to Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkänen (Kok), the possibilities for building them are limited.

The thing is in the works, but you shouldn't wait too long.

This is the Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (kok) message for those who would like to see more wind power in Eastern Finland.

“There is no shortcut to happiness,” says Mykkänen.

“The possibilities are limited.”

The restrictions are caused by a well-known reason: According to the Defense Forces, the wind power areas in the border region would cause interference to the radar systems monitoring Russia. In crisis situations, systems must also be able to be moved.

“The mobility of regional supervision must be ensured,” says Mykkänen.

Director of Research at Lut University Petteri Laaksonen and former chief of staff of the Ministry of Defence Arto Räty recently listed in HS's article the reasons why it would be worthwhile to build more wind turbines in Eastern Finland.

Today, Finnish wind power is heavily concentrated on the west coast. There are almost no power plants on the east side of Viitosti.

According to Laaksonen and Rädy, the wind turbines in Eastern Finland would even out the fluctuations in the wind production of electricity and thus lower the price of electricity during price spikes.

According to the duo, they would also be the expected stimulus for the economy of the border region.

Räty solved the issue during the last government term in the report, for which he interviewed relevant actors. According to Rädy, the radar problems could be solved in some projects if the parties were brought to the same table to plan solutions.

Räty proposes the establishment of a cooperation group and a compensation law as a solution to the dilemma, which would guarantee compensation from wind companies and the state to the Defense Forces for improving radar monitoring.

“ The working group considers the issue for half a year.

Petteri Orpon (kok) the promotion of Räty's proposals is included in the government's program.

Minister Mykkänen according to this promised promotion will start at the turn of the year.

“We are in the process of setting up a six-month working group led by the heads of office of the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Defense, whose task is to map the possibilities and options for progress,” says Mykkänen.

According to Mykkänen, the group maps “what is possible and what is impossible”. Probably some of the areas that wind power companies are looking for are easier to implement than others without compromising the radar view.

According to Mykkänen, within these limits, it is possible to examine what kind of financial solutions are needed for the Defense Forces to avoid radar losses.

Mykkänen largely agrees with the advantages of wind power in Eastern Finland that Laaksonen and Räty highlighted.

“If there was wind power in as wide an area as possible, then momentary wind fluctuations wouldn't be so much of a problem.”

Laaksonen and Räty were also worried that Eastern Finland would miss out on future industrial investments if the region did not get enough clean energy.

In Mykkänen's opinion, this concern is slightly exaggerated. “So far, however, we have been able to maintain one electricity price range in Finland.”

However, Mykkänen admits that large-scale industry is usually located where energy transmission connections are strong. If wind power does not come to Eastern Finland, it will not necessarily be at the top of grid company Fingrid's plans for network development.

Russian The closure of the eastern border and the suppression of trade with the east, which resulted from the continued attack in Ukraine, have been blows to the economy of Eastern Finland.

According to Mykkänen, the government has talked about “the special situation of Eastern Finland”.

The government program states that “in the current security environment, taking into account the special needs of Northern and Eastern Finland and other regions will promote the safety and security of supply for the whole of Finland”.

The government program also promises to “continue Eastern Finland's development vision in the new geopolitical situation”. The Eastern Finland program is the Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman (ps) in charge.

Editor-in-chief of Pohjois Karelia's provincial newspaper Karjalainen Pasi Koivumaa criticized Sent by Rydman to the Eastern Finland forum video greeting, which, according to him, was “pulling the rug from under the feet of the rest of the event and its participants”. The forum was organized in November.

“In a country the size of Finland, we cannot afford internal bickering between regions, but we need joint national efforts in close interaction with regions and cities,” the minister said in his greeting.

Rydman mentioned the challenges of wind power in Eastern Finland, but on the other hand, he pointed out the concentration of the battery industry planned for Kotka and Hamina as a bright spot.

Karjalainen's editor-in-chief Koivumaa thinks that the government's Eastern Finland promises lack concreteness.

“There is no need for new programs or at least visions and strategies, and Eastern Finland does not need anything extra. At least the same as elsewhere in terms of accessibility and other basic infrastructure guaranteed by the state would be needed here to begin with,” Koivumaa wrote.

He referred to Fingrid's main grid plans, which, according to him, “for the time being completely bypass the eastern side of Finland, which is bisected by Highway 5”.

Rydman defended himself in return by criticizing the newspaper Karjalaina as “attitudinal and politicized” and the article itself as having “little truth value”.

In his reply, Rydman said that the government promotes the cause of Eastern Finland, for example in the distribution of structural change financing, regional business subsidies and European Regional Development Fund funds.

In addition, Rydman promised to speed up investments in Eastern Finland with his export promotion trips.