Wind Power | Eastern Finland can get a share of wind power tax revenues if the government’s plan is implemented

This year, the Finnish Defense Forces has issued the most positive statements for the wind power plants being built in Northern Ostrobothnia and Lapland.

Finland’s wind power boom can be seen especially on the west coast and partly in the central parts of the country, but there are very few ongoing wind power projects in Eastern Finland.

One of the reasons for the small number of wind turbines in the eastern parts of the country has been considered to be that the turbines would interfere with the control of the Defense Forces in the area. According to the Defense Forces, the power plants, among other things, shorten the range of probes and form covert areas.

According to the government program, the government aims to resolve the conflict between wind power companies and the Defense Forces in Eastern Finland with a new compensation law. The idea of ​​the law would be for the Defense Forces to acquire new monitoring systems and equipment in order to be able to compensate for the inconvenience caused to the monitoring of wind turbines.

Surveyor, lieutenant general evp. Arto Räty proposed the enactment of the law in a report published in the spring. Today, Räty works as a leading advisor at communications agency Miltton.

The industrial advisor of the Ministry of Labor and Economy (TEM). Pekka Grönlundin according to the central question is related to the determination of the compensation area in Eastern Finland. It is also open how the compensation payments would be divided between the state and the wind power companies, as well as the amount of the payment.

Grönlund says that the ministry has not yet started preparing the Compensation Act.

In the investigation it was suggested that compensation areas could be implemented in stages. Initially, the area could be, for example, 200 by 200 kilometers.

The entire area would not be used by wind power companies, but construction areas suitable for wind farms would be determined for this area. They would follow the usual wind power licensing procedures.

In addition to this, the Finnish Defense Forces, the wind power companies and the state agreed on the necessary compensation solutions. During the process of building the power plants, the Finnish Defense Forces would build new control systems in the area.

Defense Forces Engineer Jussi Karhila tells STT that Puolutusvoimat is not opposed to the construction of wind power in Eastern Finland, even though the power plants make monitoring difficult. The Defense Forces issues a statement on all wind power projects over 50 meters high in Finland. The realization of the project requires a favorable opinion.

Since 2011, the Finnish Defense Forces has issued the most positive statement on 76 wind power projects that are within a hundred kilometers of the eastern border. The projects would enable the construction of more than a thousand power plants.

“It seems strange that there should be new positive statements when these have not been built either. The reason is somewhere other than the Defense Forces,” says Karhila.

Before planning the compensation, in Karhila’s opinion, the best solution would be to implement the projects that received a positive opinion.

TEM According to Grönlund, it would be desirable for Finland’s energy system if there were also wind turbines in the eastern parts of the country.

“If wind turbines are concentrated in one area, electricity production will decrease in calm weather. That’s why it would be better to spread out the power plants,” Grönlund says.

Räty, who prepared the report, reminds that wind turbines are important for the vitality of Eastern Finland, especially now that the border with Russia has closed. The power plants would bring tax revenue to the municipalities in the area and income to the landowners.

Clean energy and better transmission lines could attract new investments to Eastern Finland.