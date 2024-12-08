With a spectacular home win, VfL Wolfsburg stormed into a Europa League spot for the first time this Bundesliga season. After falling behind three times, VfL won 4:3 (1:2) against FSV Mainz 05 on Sunday. Substitute Dane Jonas Wind scored in the 84th minute to make it 3:3 and then in the fourth minute of added time to secure the win . First this goal had to be checked by the video referee, then the final whistle followed.

“These are the best victories. We believed in it until the end,” said midfielder Yannick Gerhardt. After this spectacle, the 5-1 win at RB Leipzig and reaching the DFB Cup quarter-finals in a week, Wolfsburg have now been unbeaten in eight competitive games. Mainz could have jumped to fifth place. Shortly before the end, their series of three wins in a row ended. In front of 20,036 spectators, Paul Nebel (11th/66th minute) and Jonathan Burkardt (39th) scored for Mainz. Wolfsburg’s answer came first from Mohammed Amoura (19′), then Andreas Hanche-Olsen scored an own goal (58′), and finally came the appearance of Joker Wind (84’/90’+4). With his tenth goal of the season, Burkardt became Mainz’s new Bundesliga record goalscorer. With 33 first division goals, the 24-year-old has drawn level with the Austrian Karim Onisiwo in the club’s internal ranking.

In the second game on Sunday, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and SC Freiburg drew 1-1 (0-0). Defender Matthias Ginter gave Freiburg the lead in the 68th minute in front of 22,027 spectators in Sinsheim, midfielder Tom Bischof equalized for the struggling Hoffenheim team (73rd). TSG is just above the relegation zone. Before the national duel with SC Freiburg, she had suffered three competitive defeats in a row under her new coach Christian Ilzer. Freiburg is seventh in the table.