Paddling is more popular than ever, but not everyone likes to stand up. The Madison Kit inflatable boat from Sevylor offers two seats, namely those that, according to the provider, are particularly comfortable thanks to enlarged backrests and raised seating areas. The company, which belongs to the American Coleman Group, calls its allegedly patented seats HighRest. The two can be converted into a single by removing a seat. Durable tarpaulin material, bottom protected against abrasion, exchangeable bottom and side chambers, welded-on fins and an additional, removable fin are among the features of the bathing lake cruiser. The Madison Kit costs 569 euros, about half of an expensive SUP board, two paddles, pump, carrying bag and repair kit included.