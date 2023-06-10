Wind turbines appear to disrupt plankton growth in certain areas of the North Sea. This poses a risk to the food chain at sea. Researchers are expressing this warning tonight in a science program broadcast Focus on NPO 2.

Phytoplankton form the basis of the marine food web, says Luca van Duren, principal researcher at the Deltares knowledge institute. If something happens to that, it could have an effect on all life in the sea. “So if you have a negative impact in many places, you really have to ask yourself what you’re doing,” says Van Duren in the NTR program.

There are also concerns about the effect of power cables on the embryos of sharks and rays, as well as about the noise of the pile-driving for thousands of new turbines. But the roll-out of wind farms is going much faster than our increase in knowledge about that ecological impact. Is the research lagging behind the ambitions? “Yes, I do have that feeling,” says Jeroen Hubert, behavioral ecologist at Leiden University.

Due to the sea current along the piles on which wind farms are built, the different layers of cold and warm seawater mix more than usual. In one place algae get more food, but in others more silt appears in the top layer and inhibits the growth of plankton.

,,The German corner is our problem child”, says Van Duren. “That’s where I personally worry the most about these kinds of effects.” One of the electricity generators in the area is the Gemini Wind Farm, less than 100 kilometers north of Groningen. The German government in particular wants to build many more parks in the area.

Windmills under construction off the coast of The Hague and Scheveningen. © ANP / ANP



The construction of thousands of kilometers of power cable to bring the green power ashore is also not without risks. Sharks and rays are sensitive to electromagnetic fields. They use them partly for hunting for food. Marine ecologist Annemiek Hermans at Wageningen University is researching whether cables can disturb the dogfish’s embryos.

Hermans sees effects, but she cannot yet say whether these are small-scale disruptions. She states that she is ‘a fan of green energy’, but at the same time sees a field of tension. “It cannot be the case that we will soon have laid all the cables and then find out that we should have designed them differently.”



We need to research the ecological impact of wind farms much more closely. Or do we want to run the risk of having to get all our fish from Asian farms? Albert Jan Maat, Chairman NetVisWerk

See also Inflation, debt and the Washington-Beijing rivalry, crucial ahead of the G-20 summit Fishermen are alarmed by scientists’ warnings. “There is constant attention for the effect of seabed disturbance by fishing. But these matters remain underexposed,” says Albert Jan Maat, chairman of the fisheries organization NetVisWerk to this site.

Maat: ,,We need to study the ecological impact of wind farms much better. Or do we want to run the risk that we will soon have to get all our fish from Asian farms?” Up to 2050, the generation capacity of offshore wind farms must be increased fifteenfold to 70 gigawatts.

Albert Jan Maat is chairman of NetVisWerk. He wants more attention for the effects of wind farms on marine life. © Kirsten Persoon-Ketel



It is not the first time that scientists have drawn attention to the dark side of sustainable energy in the North Sea. Researchers from Wageningen previously estimated that thousands of gannets will soon die each year as a result of collisions with turbines. But there are also studies that point to wind turbines as new habitats for mussels and other molluscs.

TU Delft is looking for a way to get the piles for wind turbines into the seabed in a low-noise way. Now this is done by hammering them in, as it were, with all the noise and damage to marine life as a result. See also Housing market: Why is too little being built in Frankfurt

“The problem with the piles is that they become much larger than we had anticipated,” says Delft engineer Andrei Metrikine in the NTR broadcast. They have a diameter of up to 10 meters. And that has to be 100 meters into the ground.

A new method of turning and vibrating seems to cause much less noise nuisance. Metrikine came up with the idea by thinking of the cork of a champagne bottle. It also works best when running. Tests are already underway with the new technology.

Incidentally, none of the researchers is asking to stop building offshore wind farms. Everyone acknowledges that offshore wind farms are one of the few techniques to replace fossil fuels with a CO2-free power supply. Van Duren: ,,But with research we have to try to determine the effects [op de natuur, red.] to decrease.”

