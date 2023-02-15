EDP ​​Renováveis, the fourth largest producer of wind and solar energy in the world, last week inaugurated its largest wind farm globally, in the state of large northern river.

With 580 MW of installed capacity and 138 wind turbines, the complex was installed in the State where the company already had a presence and now has more than 800 MW installed, in addition to more than 300 MW under construction.

This new complex includes the Monte Verde I-VI, Boqueirão I-II and Jerusalem I-VI wind farms, which together have the capacity to produce around 3,000 GWh/year, enough energy to supply a city with more than 1. 5 million inhabitants. In this way, the emission of more than one million tons of CO2 per year will be avoided. Get to know the details of the complexes that make up this wind farm:

Monte Verde I-VI

The Monte Verde I-VI wind farm is EDP Renováveis’ largest in operation and in all of the company’s 28 markets. It is also the 14th largest in operation in Brazil and the 2nd largest in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.

Construction began in April 2021, it has 319.2 MW of installed capacity and comprises six wind farms. In the period of one year of operation, the complex will avoid the emission of more than 600 thousand tons of CO2, says the company.

Located in the municipalities of Lajes and Pedro Avelino in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, the project included the construction of 48 km of road and generated more than 1,300 jobs. The generation capacity per year is 1,723,969 MWh, equivalent to supplying a city with approximately 910,000 inhabitants or around 314,000 homes.

Boqueirao I-II

Construction of the Boqueirão I-II Wind Complex began in June 2021, has 79 MW of installed capacity and comprises two farms. In the period of one year of operation, the complex will avoid the emission of 305 thousand tons of CO2.

Located in the municipalities of Lajes and Caiçara do Rio do Vento in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, the project included the construction of 29 km of road and generated more than 1,000 jobs. The generation capacity per year is 875,220 MWh, equivalent to supplying a city with approximately 462,000 inhabitants or around 159,000 homes.

Jerusalem I-VI

The Jerusalem I-VI Wind Complex began construction in January 2021, has 180.6 MW of installed capacity and comprises six parks. In the period of one year of operation, the complex will avoid the emission of 150 thousand tons of CO2.

Located in the municipalities of Lajes and Pedra Preta in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, the project included the construction of 26 km of road and generated more than 1,000 jobs. The generation capacity per year is 431,246 MWh, equivalent to supplying a city with approximately 228,000 inhabitants or around 79,000 homes.