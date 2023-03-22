Abeeólica data are compared to 2021; Brazil has more than 900 wind farms in operation or under test, all onshore

The generation of electricity by the wind matrix grew 12.8% in 2022 compared to 2021. There were 4,065 MW more capacity in new facilities and 109 parks created in the period. As a result, electricity from wind power now accounts for 13.1% of Brazil’s energy matrix, behind hydroelectric plants. The data is from abeeolic (Brazilian Association of Wind Energy) at the request of the Power360.

Brazil has today 919 wind farms under test and in operation. Everyone is onshorei.e. on land. The largest installed capacity is in Rio Grande do Norte, with 7,813 MW of power, capable of supplying 12.6 million homes. Altogether, wind farms produce 26,209 MW in the country.

COST OF WIND ENERGY

For one land park (estimates are from Abeeólica):

average value per 1 MW generated – BRL 7 million;

– BRL 7 million; average value per MWh – BRL 200;

– BRL 200; value includes – labor, tower components, transportation, installation and maintenance;

– labor, tower components, transportation, installation and maintenance; cost of a park with installed capacity of 30 MW and 5 generators of 6 MW: BRL 210 million.

For a park on the sea:

average value per 1 MW generated – BRL 14.3 million (global average because there is no wind farm offshore in Brazil);

– BRL 14.3 million (global average because there is no wind farm offshore in Brazil); average value per MWh – BRL 300;

– BRL 300; cost more because – wind turbines are larger and more resistant;

– wind turbines are larger and more resistant; possible advantage – winds on the high seas are generally stronger than on land, which increases the capacity to generate electricity;

– winds on the high seas are generally stronger than on land, which increases the capacity to generate electricity; cost of a park with an installed capacity of 30 MW – BRL 429 million.

The sector hopes that the 1st wind energy auction offshore in Brazil will be held in 2023.

However, environmental licensing should take another 3 years to get off the ground. In an optimistic scenario, the 1st wind farm offshore from Brazil may leave in 2026.

HOW A WIND GENERATOR WORKS

A wind turbine is similar to a windmill.

At the top of the tower there are blades that move with the force of the winds and generate mechanical energy. From there, electrical energy is obtained as follows: