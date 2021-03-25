Several wind turbines, in Zell am Hamersbach (southwest Germany) in November 2020. JOACHIM HERRMANN / Reuters

The powerful implantation of renewables in the world energy matrix continues its course, even oblivious to turbulence as powerful as a pandemic. 2020 was by far the best year ever for the global wind industry, which added 93GW of installed capacity (+ 53% year-on-year), for a total of 743GW. The downward trend between 2016 and 2018 had already been broken in 2019, when the installed power of this type of generation technology rebounded again, but this year’s rise is unparalleled in the entire historical series, according to the annual report of Global Wind Energy Council (a kind of sector employer) published this Thursday.

The year of the coronavirus was also the year of green energy. In Spain, where they accounted for 44% of production and carbon dioxide emissions fell to their lowest level since there are records; and in the world, where – largely thanks to the pull of China and the United States – they weathered the worst storm in years much better than would have been expected at the beginning of the health and economic crisis. Its good performance responds both to the collapse in the cost of generating wind and solar photovoltaic energy (and the rest of niche technologies) and to the need for countries to achieve a mix greener to meet emissions targets for the coming years.

In the case of wind power, the pull of onshore installations was key to the good performance recorded in 2020: the global recession did not prevent it from being the best year in history. Meanwhile, for the maritime (offshore, with enormous potential – they have doubled in strength in recent years – but whose weight in the sector distribution is still a minority) was the second most prolific in new turbines installed. By country, China accounted for more than half of the world’s wind farm additions – both onshore and floating – and, with the United States, it accounted for more than three-quarters of the new global installed capacity.

Spain, fifth country in the world

In accumulated terms, Spain is the fifth country in the world by installed wind capacity after China, the USA, Germany and India. By region, Asia-Pacific leads the table with almost half of the mills in operation followed far behind by Europe (30%) and North America (18%). The GWEC foresees that, in the next five years, “most of the growth” of this technology will come from the Asian continent, always with China in the lead.

The 743GW that had been installed at the end of 2020 allow, according to industry figures, to avoid emissions of 1.1 million tons of CO2, the equivalent of what the entire South American region emits each year. However, the employers stress that the current rate of growth will have to double in the short term for the world to avoid the worst climate change scenario, one in which the increase in global average temperature would exceed 2º Celsius compared to previous levels. to industrialization: the 93GW added in a record year like the past would have to become 180GW in 2025. To achieve the goal of zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, current volumes would have to triple to 280GW per year.

A challenge of great magnitude for which they call on governments to redouble their investments in electricity grids, eliminate bureaucracy and reform the energy market to ensure that the social costs of fossil fuels are internalized. And for the one who opens – in the report presented this Friday – to collaboration with the large oil and gas companies, which in recent years have redoubled their commitment to this technology given the exhaustion of their traditional business model; and by assuming a prominent participation in the development of green hydrogen, one of the emerging vectors with the greatest future in the field of energy.