Wind Breaker It is one of the most anticipated shonen of spring 2024. The manga work written and illustrated by Satoru Nii will hit our screens in April and here I tell you what you need to know.

At the moment Wind Breaker It has 16 manga compilation volumes, which means that It is very likely that we will have an adaptation of around 20 chapters, but this is not yet confirmed. However, due to the number of manga installments available, and taking into account the high expectations of the anime, it is possible that it will open to a wide release.

When is Wind Breaker released?

Wind Breaker will premiere on Thursday, April 4, 2024. From that moment on we will have Thursdays of fights and action. The anime will adapt Satoru Nii's manga work that will be animated by CloverWorks and directed by Toshifumi Akai.

The new protagonist will seek to be the strongest gang memberHowever, his companions have more morality and conviction than him. What will happen? Will there be a way for him to change or will he end up being the strongest without ideology of hero or villain?

What time does Wind Breaker premiere?

The schedule varies depending on the time zone you are in, however, it was announced that Wind Breaker Yes, it will have a simulcast format, so it will arrive only with the time zone difference that defines Japan and contrasts with our different times in Latin America. Below are the tentative hours:

Mexico: 9:30

El Salvador: 9:30

Costa Rica: 9:30

Nicaragua: 9:30

Honduras: 9:30

Guatemala: 9:30

Peru: 10:30

Ecuador: 10:30

Colombia:10:30

Panama: 10:30

Venezuela: 11:30

Dominican Republic: 11:30

Puerto Rico: 11:30

Paraguay: 11:30

Bolivia: 11:30

Cuba: 11:30

Chile: 12:30

Argentina: 12:30

And you, from where will you see Windbreaker?

Where can I see Wind Breaker?

The premiere of the anime will be on MBS and TBS, the channels in Japan, however, Cruncnyroll will have the distribution license for Latin Americaso we will be able to see the chapters every Thursday through their platform.

What is Wind Breaker about?

Crunchyroll describes the story as follows:

“Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with the weak, he is only interested in being the strongest of the strong. He has just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their fighting strength, which they use to protect their city from anyone who wants to cause disruption. Although, Haruka is not interested in being a hero or being part of any kind of team, he just wants to get to the top!”

Wind Breaker will tell us the story of a young man who wants to become the strongest of all without thinking about anything else, Is it possible that he is the same person at the end of his long training? After all, the secondary school has a special vision of strength. Let's see what happens starting next Thursday.

