The Tigres team has gone from more to less in this Clausura 2023, where so far they are in seventh place with 25 units. The situation that the feline club is experiencing is complicated and now they will play the first leg of the Concachampions semifinal against León.
Coach Robert Dante Siboldi He knows that there is no tomorrow, and if he loses the game at home, the situation for the return player could be complicated. That is why he seeks to win this match at any cost, taking advantage of the locality.
“Of course, the forms matter to me, they always mattered to me because it is the way to build a team, that the players know what we are playing, however, today there is no time, that’s why we are going to prioritize things, winning is what more important”he commented in an interview.
“When you don’t have time and in the circumstances the team was in, which needed to believe again and have confidence, credibility, the result is what is being prioritized over form”he added.
Likewise, he recognized that it will not be a simple game at all, since the Lion will seek to extract oil and thus arrive calmer for the return game.
“León is a good team but so are we. We come from three games without conceding a goal. The team is looking better defensively and offensively we improve with the arrivals”sentenced the Uruguayan coach.
It will be tomorrow when Tigres and León face each other on the Universitario field, in a game that you can follow at 8:00 p.m.
