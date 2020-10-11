The bumper discount sale will be on Amazon and Flipkart when it starts, but before that you can win the reward of millions without shopping from these two apps. Let me tell you that a few days are left for the bumper discount sale of e-commerce companies like Amazon, Flickart, Snapdeal to cash in on the festive season, but before that you can win the reward of millions. That too without doing any shopping.

Amazon’s annual sale ‘Great Indian Festival’ is scheduled to begin on October 17. This sale will start from October 16 for the company’s prime members. At the same time, Walmart-owned Flipkart’s annual sale ‘Big Billion Days’ is from 16 October to 21 October. Customers will get attractive deals on items ranging from electronic products to home and kitchens.

Lakhs of rupees, discount coupons and cash prizes

Now let’s talk about winning lakhs of rupees, discount coupons and cash prizes without any shopping. By playing the game in the fun zone on Amazon’s app and answering some easy questions, it can be won daily, but now you have the chance to win up to 50 lakhs reward before 12 o’clock on the night of 11 October. The gaming app has been running on Amazon app from October 10, which is going to end today. Secret Door is for winning prizes up to one million.

There are also daily playing games, such as Spin And Win. In this you can win iPhone 11. In Wheel of Fortune you can win up to 100000 prizes and many more prizes including Samsung. Apart from this, T20 cricket fever is also going on. If you are interested in cricket, then match every day match winner and get a bumper prize of millions including Apple Watch.

At the same time, Flipkart quiz is also live. It consists of five questions in daily general knowledge quiz, which are basically from general knowledge and current affairs. If you answer all of them, you can become a lucky winner and you will have the opportunity to win vouchers and gems. The Flipkart quiz started from 12:00 pm on 11 October and will run till 11:59 pm on 11 October.