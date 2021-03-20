Win to forget. That is the premise of Atlético today in La Orden (12:00, Let’s go) against a Sporting Huelva that arrives in a good dynamic which is allowing you to stay out of the descent. Worse is the emotional moment in which the rojiblanco team arrives after being eliminated from the Champions League by Chelsea in the second round and defeated by Real Madrid at home in what was the second derby of the history of women’s football between the two.

The worst was not the results, but the feelings of a team that was not able to take advantage of a total of 143 minutes of numerical superiority in their last encounters. Atlético has a hard time playing fluently in the midfield and there are games in which they get stuck, and a lot, when it comes to generating scoring chances.

Sporting Huelva wants to take advantage of that this morning. The Order is a tremendously difficult field where the great also have a hard time. This same season Levante and Real Madrid won, with much suffering, by the minimum (1-2 and 0-1), and now Jenny Benítez’s women want to make it just as complicated for the mattresses, who know that a new puncture could mean a definitive goodbye to the European places (currently at six points).

Sánchez Vera will not be able to count on Deyna Castellanos, that she was sent off for a double yellow against Real Madrid and her place in the squad has been occupied by Bernabé. In the premises, the most sensitive loss is that of Cinta Rodríguez in the center of defense.

File and possible eleven headlines:



Sporting Huelva: Buhigas; Santana, Ojeda, Sofía García, Fisher; Castelló, Falknor, Tanaka; Kanteh, Mayra Ramírez and Dany Helena.

Athletic: Lindahl; Kazadi, Aleixandri, Tounkara, Van Dongen; Meseguer, Leicy Santos; Ludmila, Amanda Sampedro, Knaak; and Ajibade.

Referee: Gil Soriano (Galicia).

Time / TV: 12:00 / Come on.