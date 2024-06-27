Win Sports It will change and not be the same as we know it today, after several radical changes that are going to be carried out in its programming schedule and in its staff. Several journalists are saying goodbye to the medium and some programs are coming to an end.

The shaking will take place just after the arrival of Andrea Guerrero to the presidency of Win Sports and after relieving Juan Carlos Pena, who passed his resignation letter and it was approved by the board of directors.

Juan Carlos Peña, former director of Win Sports Photo:LinkedIn/Win Sports Share

Shake up in programming

EL TIEMPO was able to learn that one of the first changes will be in its grill. Connectionthe channel’s star program, will come to an end after several years full of controversy, emotions and analysis and, years after the departure of journalists like César Augusto Londoño, Óscar Rentería, Wbeimar Muñoz, Diego Rueda and Gabriel Meluk.

According to what this medium was able to learn, in one of the last meetings of the board of directors, the Argentine directors who own 50 percent of Win Sports led all the movements and the change on the grid. The channel is RCN and another part is from DirecTV.

The changes do not stop there. The basic programming that the channel has been handling in recent years is going to end, programs like First Touch They will have the same luck as Connection and it will also come to an end.

Andrea Guerrero Quintero. Photo:@andreaguerreroquintero Share

Possible exits in Win

The idea that is going to be implemented is to create a big bet on programming and have a broader range of programs with several of the channel’s talents, which will cause talents from other media to leave.

A long strip of the program will be created Long Serve, from the afternoon until the night. This will be co-hosted by the announcers Eduardo Luis and Tito Puccetti, who are the official narrators of Colombian Professional Soccer.

In the midst of these changes, in the next few hours the continuity of the journalists who are not part of Win’s payroll, but who work under a contract for the provision of services, will be decided and are: Mariano Olsen, Jorge Barraza, Hugo Illera and Marino Millán, among others, they will leave Win Sports after the decision of the board of directors.

Win Sports opens calls. Photo:iStock / Win Sports LinkedIn Share

Arrival of new journalists and talents

Not only are there layoffs, the channel will hire Daniel Angulo, host of the ESPN F90 Colombia program; will come too Pilar Velasquez, who had been working as a panelist on ESPN F360. The journalist Clara Tamará, who works at Pulzo, also joins Win Sports and arrives from DirecTV.

Sources revealed that Daniel Angulo and Salomé Fajardo They are going to be presenting the morning program that will replace Primer Toque.

On the other hand, Win Sports will have a new content director and will be Alvaro Cordoba, better known on TikTok as ‘El Tigre’ 10′, who also works as an ‘influencer’ on Instagram and is a marketer.

Cordova He became a sensation on social networks with his particular videos with his analysis of neighborhood soccer, he opened a bar called ‘Tercer tiempo’ with other influencers and is working at Pulzo.

Finally, given a version that came out about Carlos Antonio Velez (after a few words in his program Planeta Fútbol on Antena 2), in which it was said that he only airs in the Colombian National Team matches, he would have more presence in the Win Sports programming to weigh the decision to end Conexión. The sources of this newspaper say that this movement, for now, is not going to be like that.

Sports journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez criticized the marches carried out by Fecode Photo:EL TIEMPO Archive Share

EL TIEMPO tried to communicate with President Andrea Guerrero, but the journalist and member of the board of directors decided to refrain from commenting on the issue.

