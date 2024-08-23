This Thursday, the Dimayor clubs’ meeting was held, where the central topic was the discussion on the future of TV rights.

Teams have many questions regarding what will happen to the rights once the contract with Win Sports ends in 2026.

In this scenario, what the leaders proposed on Thursday is that They need to know the real value of Colombian football TV rights with current figures and analysis.

The president of Dimayor had already stated that “first, we want to value our product, we want to know how much our product is worth. But not to know why we believe or why in Ecuador they pay double. No! How much is our Colombian soccer product worth? We are in the process. We are going to do it, professionally, with many variables. We are going to have a negotiation about reality,” as he said on the program Zona Libre de Humo

Win’s letter

Journalist César Augusto Londoño reported this Thursday in El Pulso del Fútbol that Dimayor informed the sports channel that “has hired companies to make an assessment and to study strategies for the commercialization” of Colombian football TV rights.

Apparently this did not go down well with the sports channel, which reacted with a letter that the journalist himself read on the air during the radio program.

“In this regard, we understand that Dimayor has continued to carry out activities related to the process of hiring a third party to propose the valuation of Dimayor’s assets. We kindly remind Dimayor that the rights granted to Win Sports under the collaboration agreement entered into with said entity are valid, at least until December 31, 2026. Until said date or the date of its extension, the rights under that agreement are exclusive to Win Sports and the valuation of Dimayor’s assets cannot in any way interfere with or affect these rights. We emphasize, if necessary, the importance of maintaining the absolute confidentiality of the information pertaining to both the collaboration agreement and Win Sports,” said Londoño.

