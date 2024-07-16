The channel Win Sportsowner of the broadcasting rights for Colombian soccer, launched its new programming schedule on Monday, with new journalists and programs, all of this led by its new president, Andrea Guerrero.

Planet football on TV

This Monday Andrea Guerrero announced the new spaces that the channel will have, starting with the premiere of Planet Footballthe radio program he leads Carlos Antonio Velez and which will now have a TV signal and will open the channel’s television slot. Planeta fútbol is one of the most listened to morning programmes in the country and has a long radio tradition, through Antena 2.

The other announced program is Wake up Win (8 am), a space that replaces Primer toque. Inpulsives It will be a source of entertainment around midday.

In addition, the news segment is maintained with Win News from midday and the afternoon program, Long serve, which will have new panelists.

During this presentation broadcast, some of the new journalists who have joined or returned to the channel were also invited.

