The match between Deportivo Cali and La Equidad on the 11th day of Colombian football ended 1-1 in Palmaseca, worsening the crisis of the sugar team. To top it off, there were new outrages, this time against the channel Win Sports.

At minute 70 of the match, the TV signal was interrupted and the commentators explained that their technical staff was attacked by alleged fans of the sugarcane team.

Win’s official statement

After the match, the channel was quick to issue an official statement explaining what happened.

“Unfortunately, due to acts of vandalism that occurred outside the Deportivo Cali stadium, in Palmaseca, where The technical teams and workers of Win Sports and its suppliers were affectedwe were forced to suspend the broadcast of the game between Deportivo Cali and Equidad Seguros valid for the 11th date of the BetPlay DIMAYOR League,” says the channel.

“Unfortunately, unscrupulous people violently entered the place where our mobile was located and affected the normal development of our broadcast. For this reason, we had to stop our programming after the 70th minute of the game,” the statement added.

“We call on the authorities, fans and all those involved in football to enjoy and live this sport in peace,” he concluded.

