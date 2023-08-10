Quickly scrolling through the results of the second round of Libertadores, the eye of the enthusiast, under the morning sun and a few meters from the first swim of the day, will stop on the elimination of River Plate. Very bitter penalties for the Millionarios, very sweet penalties for Boca who overtook the Nacional from eleven meters. But the most prestigious America’s Cup is also and above all made up of fairy tales: for example, there are Colombians who up until three years ago struggled to get past the right side of the standings in the second series and who until last year were at risk of bankruptcy . Today they are among the eight strongest in South America.