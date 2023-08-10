At last we are in the month of an important premiere that has to do with video games but in the world of cinema, Grand Touringan adaptation that will deal with a real life story in which a user of the franchise becomes a professional Formula 1 racer. And fortunately, sony He has given us something very special so that you can attend to see it in advance.

Before you participate, there are aspects to take into account, the first is live in mexico city, since the exclusive premiere will take place in this city. And the second is that it is at a very close date, so we recommend you not make plans this weekend until we announce the winners.

With this already established, we share the dynamics with you: To be successful, you have to send an email as quickly as you can to [email protected] , this with the matter of Premiere Gran Turismo and answering four simple questions:

1.- Who is the director of the film?

2.- Name one of the main actors of the film.

3.- What other products does PlayStation have in the future, whether in series or movies? Name two.

4.- Tell us the name of the main studio in charge of the Gran Turismo games.

The first 10 who send us the mail will win a quadruple pass to enjoy this experience in advance, which will soon be released in theaters in general. Participation ends Friday, August 11 at 12 PMso we recommend sending the mail now.

Good luck to all!