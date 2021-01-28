Last night, Pringles took a further step in promoting his new campaign by merging the world of video games with real life and “taking control” of the Twitch channel from a renowned video game influencer.

The moment took place on the Twitch channel of Leah Viathan with the surprise appearance of zombie Frank, a character co-created by Pringles. Frank “ran away” from the video game West of dead and he settled into the room of the well-known influencer to continue enjoying his live show, surprising all the fans who did not believe what happened.

This happened yesterday during its afternoon broadcast. To visualize the moment, you can visit Leah’s Twitch profile and see her latest live:

Pringles, the well-known snack brand has worked to create the zombie Frank in West of Dead, video game starring Ron Perlman. Its appearance in the real world represents an innovative campaign that mixes entertainment and advertising for the first time.

Back to the video game in February

After a series of videos and streams with other influencers such as Doigby, Delux and Reborn_Live, Frank will be reintroduced to West of Dead starting February 10 with a new purpose. After learning to be more sociable thanks to Pringles, Frank to become a permanent member of West of Dead, where you will sit at a table in the lounge waiting to meet the players and provide advice and suggestions.

Susie McBeth, Brand Manager for West of Dead, commented that “We knew that the joint creation of this campaign was going to be enjoyed by the players and that they were going to be enthusiastic about it. It has been a fun experience and we are delighted to be a part of something new and innovative. The Pringles campaign is a perfect fit for West of Dead, and we’re looking forward to welcoming Frank to our game starting in February.

For her part, Stephanie Thys, European Marketing Director of Pringles, has stated that “This is the third gaming campaign we have launched from Pringles and, as a leading snack brand, it has been great to participate in a totally original experience.” Creating such an engaging experience for gamers has been a lot of fun and we know that gamers love the unexpected. It’s great to see that even our zombie Frank couldn’t wait to get his hands on some Pringles. We hope that snack and game fans alike will enjoy meeting Frank and playing West of Dead ».

Win an Xbox Series X with Pringles

Following this launch, fans are eligible for a multitude of prizes. This new promotion can be found in Pringles cans, where Raffle Xbox Series X consoles, custom X Controllers and a chance to win a Halo multiplayer training session with the 343 Pro Team.

All Pringles fans have to do is enter the code found on each can of Pringles in Pringles website to know if they are winners.

So now you know, stay tuned to the Pringles channels to learn more about this campaign and the prizes they offer while we enjoy one of the most popular and loved snacks by gamers. Of course, be careful that Frank does not enter your room to get some Pringles.