The third season of The Mandalorian It was released on March 1, 2023, and in commemoration of such an epic moment, Xbox decided to launch a special edition of the X/S with a theme inspired by the interesting project of Lucasfilm. However, the most important thing is that you can only get it by participating in a raffle that will be free.

Lucasfilm’s collaboration with Microsoft will launch a limited edition Xbox Series S/X bundle. This one is inspired by The Mandalorianand will be made up of an X/S, a custom Grogu control, in addition, it will include a hoodie.

Also you could win a replica of Grogu’s classic stroller that appears to be fully functional. That’s how impressive the package will be. It was a dream to get it.

How to participate in the Xbox raffle?

You can only participate through the official Xbox Twitter, and you participate once you give a retweet.

You can participate until May 11, 2023 and until 8 PM. Although there are a couple of conditions, to start you must be of legal age to be taken into account. And, although the Xbox raffle is open worldwide, it is only available in the company’s working regions.

The Mandalorian is available on Disney Plus starting today. So the fans have several things to celebrate.

Source: Microsoft, Lucasfilm

How many chapters will The Mandalorian have?

It was confirmed that Disney Plus will launch a batch of eight episodes in which we will once again accompany Djarin, a bounty hunter, who in turn has the company of the adorable Grogu. Let’s see how much action and political-ideological troubles are presented to us. Obviously, this third installment will again have the participation of Pedro Pascal, whose success does not stop.

