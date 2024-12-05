No team in Europe scores as many goals from dead balls as Arsenal FC. After the 2-0 win against Manchester United, the mastermind behind the standard tinkering came into focus – a German-Frenchman who some people find really annoying.

Arsenal FC has a new darling. His name: Set piece – Standards. The club’s supporters even dedicated their own fan chant to the corners and free kicks in the home game against Manchester United on Wednesday evening. “Set-piece again, olé, olé, olé” echoed euphorically through the stadium: another standard.