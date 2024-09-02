It’s Eurogamer’s 25th birthday this week, and to celebrate, we’re going to play something like pass the parcel with you. We want you to share your favorite memory of Eurogamer in the comments below, then we’ll randomly pick a person at the end of the week to be our winner. They will win a brand new Switch OLED: Monster Hunter Rise Edition that’s been kindly provided by Nintendo.

Note the emphasis on “randomly”: in previous memory-themed giveaways, which I love by the way – we’ve done one for Street Fighter, Zelda, Star Wars, and um Christmas – I have handpicked winners, but because the value of this prize is significantly higher, we thought it fairer to randomly select one. I’ll let you know who wins on Saturday.

That’s really all you need to know. You might want to look at some of the previous giveaway threads for memory inspiration, or listen to the anniversary podcast coming later this week, in which I reassemble the site’s previous editors, in the hope it will jog a few memories loose – I know it did for me. Most of all, thank you for being with us for so long – you help make Eurogamer what it is.

Good luck and here’s to 25 more years!



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



