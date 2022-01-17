The company has prepared a minigame with which we will investigate all the scenes of a video.

The scarcity of components has prevented the growth of next-generation consoles in the current landscape. This situation has also affected PlayStation, which has cut the production of its PS5s and has made the decision to continue manufacturing more PS4s in 2022. However, the company continues to fight against the problem while encouraging the community with its new idea: draw a PS5 with a minigame.

do you remember the video DEFEAT THE KING? Throughout this short film in which we saw a chase between people as if they were chess pieces, the community soon found some references to PlayStation video games. Now to combat the “sadness” of Blue Monday, the company revives this video with the aforementioned draw, since only those players who detect the 34 easter eggs that represent PlayStation games or characters.

After finding all these secrets, you must enter the web beat the king, which has a tool to collect these findings. After passing the test, you will be shown a achievement to which you will have to take a screenshot and upload it to Twitter, along with a mention to the account of @PlayStationUK and the hashtag #BlueMondayPlayStation.

In this way, PlayStation proposes to test our knowledge with its video games through a small game with which, if we are lucky, we can get hold of its latest generation console. If you plan to participate, keep in mind that the draw is activated today and will last until January 30th, so research each element of the video in case it could be an important reference.

More about: PS5, PlayStation, PlayStation Spain and Giveaway.