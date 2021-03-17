Andrey Rublev is one of the fittest tennis players on the ATP circuit. The current number 8 in the world ranking is also one of the players with the most titles and prizes he has obtained in recent months although that has not yet allowed him to buy some things he wants.

The Russian adds almost $ 7,700,000 in prizes throughout his career, of which almost a million correspond to this year’s earnings.. However, in the press conference prior to the Dubai Tournament, he acknowledged that, Despite these gains, he has not yet been able to buy a house

Rublev himself justified this statement in this way, assuring that tennis is sometimes a very expensive sport. “In 2020 I continued to pay my team members despite not competing for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily I didn’t have to pay for any plane tickets. I keep winning but tennis is a very expensive sport. “

Rublev was also asked about the current ATP ranking system following criticism from Zverev, with whom he agreed as this has prevented him from climbing any more positions in recent months. “If the normal ranking system had been maintained, I think I would be number 4 in the world. What do you think is better for me, being number eight or number four? With the current system it is more difficult for me to rise to number four, that’s the answer. “