Ras Al Khaimah Hospital reported that the UAE ranks fifth on the global obesity index, with 40.1% of adults suffering from obesity, 40% of those aged from 11 to 16 years old, and 20% for children under 11 years, and the hospital announced in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection Today, during a press conference held at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, the launch of the “Ras Al Khaimah Weight Loss Challenge” competition, in a step to enhance health and fitness levels in the country, in line with its vision and national agenda aimed at reducing the phenomenon of obesity.

The Executive Director of Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Dr. Reda Siddiqi, said that more than 3,000 people from all over the country are expected to participate in the challenge, which will last for ten weeks, from December 17 to March 4, 2022, coinciding with the World Obesity Day.

He pointed out that the challenge is divided into three categories, namely, physical, virtual and institutional, for all citizens and residents of the country, where the participants will have the opportunity to win financial prizes, amounting to 500 dirhams for each kilogram lost in the physical challenge category, and the winner may receive thousands of dirhams for losing weight, The Challenge also offers many other prizes under the Virtual Challenge category, while institutional teams compete for the “Annual Weight Loss Cup” during these 10 weeks, giving participants a chance to get fitter, stronger and fitter.

He added that the participants’ weights can be registered under the category of physical challenge between December 17 and 19 in the hospital, and he added that a team of doctors, nurses and assistants will attend the event in order to measure weight and record the rest of the participants’ vital indicators and register them in the challenge, and residents of the country who wish to participate in the competition can transfer Some reasons without being able to attend the physical challenge category, register to participate through the virtual challenge category, where their weight is recorded in their local clinic and then they upload the approved registration form on the official website of the competition, while those who wish to work together and those who need the necessary incentive to lose weight can Participate with us in the competition for the category of institutional challenge for teams.

He stated that the winners will have the opportunity to obtain many prizes in the various categories of the challenge, which range from cash prizes and prizes for free hotel accommodation within the country, and other health and vacation packages, restaurant vouchers and many others, pointing out that the initiative aims to motivate residents to All ages to adopt a healthier lifestyle and enhance their health and fitness, despite the COVID-19 crisis contributing to an increased focus on health and wellness issues.

He explained, “The majority of people lack health awareness, which means they are not aware of the importance of their personal health and the lack of desire to make healthy choices. The concept of physical obesity is broadly associated with a person’s strength and unhealthy food is associated with delicious flavor for the majority. This ultimately leads to an increase in BMI. This increases the risks of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, respiratory problems, etc. The initiative that we are launching at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention aims to increase health awareness and awareness through the weight loss challenge.”

He stated that, during the challenge period, participants will be given a set of nutritional advice by a nutritionist, and they will also attend a number of exercise sessions and practical and interactive classes. The challenge program will also witness a series of webinars presented by a group of certified experts, on a variety of topics related to obesity, lifestyle management, and common misconceptions about weight loss, among others. The free webinars will be held every Saturday starting December 25th and running until February 26th 2022.

For his part, the Executive Director of Health Affairs and Director of the Department of Arab Health and Lifestyle at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Professor Adrian Kennedy, indicated that a large part of adults suffer from diabetes and heart problems resulting from obesity, and continued weight gain may lead to depression and poor performance in children.

He explained that the names of the winners of the three categories of the challenge will be announced on March 4, during an exclusive award ceremony, and prizes will be awarded to five winners for each category, for males and females for the physical and virtual challenge categories, and one prize for the institutional challenge, and the weight of each of the participants in the category will be recorded. The physical challenge in Ras Al Khaimah Hospital at the beginning and end of the challenge, while those wishing to participate in the virtual challenge are required to register their weight at the nearest local clinic and record their progress to claim the prize in case of winning.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

