A French citizen, who won 200 million euros in the EuroMillions draw, He has allocated most of his fortune to a foundation that promotes global environmental protection.

The donation, which has been confirmed by the public company that manages the lotteries in France. Isabelle Cesari, responsible for FDJ of the relations with the winners of important prizes, he commented to the TF1 channel, that it is not uncommon for the lucky ones to allocate part of their money to charitable and social objectives.

What to do with 200 million

The man, known as “Guy”, hails from the south of France and had already stated in the past his intention to create an environmental foundation. He continues to live in the region and is dedicated to enjoying the time.

During these months, “Guy” has bought a vacation home and has traveled throughout France, although he has not changed his great passions: spending time with his family and walking in the woods. Of course, the dream is fulfilled. After winning the 200 million in the draw for December 11, 2020, has managed to make his dream of trying to protect the environment come true through his donation to the anyama foundation.

The person in charge of raffles in France said that during the start of the pandemic, in March 2020, a winner used part of his prize to finance the purchase of masks that were scarce at the time.