After a two-year absence due to Covid on Monday, Wimblewdon reopens its doors to tennis. There will be spectators – 15,000 a day, until the semifinals and finals are complete -, Novak Djokovic will try to catch Rafael Nadal (absent) and Roger Federer (who will be in his last Grand Slam before turning 40 on 8 August) at an altitude of 20 Slams won.

In the draw Berrettini ended up in the lower part of the scoreboard, for him there is a clash in the second round with Ruud and a fourth with Zverev, he would find Djokovic only in the final. Number 1 starts the tournament with the challenge with Jack Draper. Federer caught Frenchman Mannarino in the first round and finished in Medvedev’s fourth.

Here are the possible crossings in the quarters: Djokovic-Rublev Tsitsipas-Bautista Agut Zverev-Berrettini Medvedev-Federer

Men – These are the first rounds of the Italians: Pella-Berrettini, Seppi-J. Sousa; Martínez-Travaglia; Cecchinato-Broady; Sinner-Fucsovics; Fognini-Ramos; Sonego-Norrie, Musetti-Hurkacz, Cilic-Caruso, Mager-Londero, Fognini-Ramos-Vinolas.

