Elena Rybakina has qualified for the final of the Australian Open at the expense of Victoria Azarenka. The Kazakh was 7-6 (4) 6-3 too strong for the two-time winner of the first grand slam tournament of the year. It will be her second grand slam final for 23-year-old Rybakina. Last year, the number 25 in the world won Wimbledon.

