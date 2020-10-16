The Wimbledon tournament is already shuffling the options to celebrate the 2021 edition, after canceling the 2020 edition due to covid-19, and raises three scenarios: a normal championship, with reduced capacity or closed doors.

These three possibilities will depend on the recommendations of the British Government on health when the tournament approaches, with dates for July 2021.

Wimbledon is the only one of the four Grand Slam that has not been played in 2020While Australia was held normally in January, the US Open was played in a bubble without an audience and Roland Garros admitted 1,000 people per day.

“Our priority is the health and safety of all our partners, our fans and players”Wimbledon organizers said in a statement.

This year’s was the first edition of Wimbledon suspended since World War II.