Jannik Sinner and Jasmine Paolini on the court at Wimbledon today, Tuesday 9 July 2024, for the quarterfinals of the men’s singles and women’s singles. The world number 1 faces the Russian Daniil Medvedev, seeded number 5, in the match that opens the program on Centre Court at 13:30 local time, 14:30 in Italy.

Sinner, fresh from a convincing victory in the round of 16 against the American Ben Shelton, is hunting for a place in the semifinals against an opponent with whom he has been on a positive streak of 5 matches. Medvedev leads 6-5 in previous matches, but the Italian has won the last 5 challenges, including the final of the Australian Open played in Melbourne in January. None of the 11 matches were played on grass: today’s match, therefore, represents a first for two players who know each other perfectly. The winner will face one between the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, seeded number 3, and the American Tommy Paul, number 12 in the draw, in the semifinals.

After Sinner-Medvedev, the Centre Court is once again tinged with blue with the challenge between Jasmine Paolini, seeded number 7, and the American Emma Navarro, number 19 in the draw. The 28-year-old, fresh from the final played at Roland Garros, must break a taboo: against the American she has always lost in the 3 direct confrontations, always played on hard court. Whoever passes, in the semifinals faces the winner of the quarterfinal between the Australian Lulu Sun and the Croatian Donna Vekic.

Sinner and Paolini live on tv and streaming

The Wimbledon tournament is live exclusively on Sky and streamed on NOW. Two reference channels: Sky Sport Tennis (203) where all the matches on Centre Court will be broadcast, and Sky Sport Arena (204), with the other most interesting challenges. In addition, 6 dedicated channels, renamed for the occasion Sky Sport Wimbledon 1-6 (from 252 to 257), for all the other courts.

