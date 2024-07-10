Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals today at Wimbledon against Donna Vekic. The Italian, seeded number 7, faces the Croatian on Center Court in the match scheduled for 1:30 p.m. local time, 2:30 p.m. in Italy. Paolini, fresh from the final played at Ronald Garros, is looking to reach the final act of the second consecutive Slam. In the meantime, she can enjoy the next step forward in the WTA ranking: the 28-year-old, who started the year in 30th place, will be number 5 in the world from Monday 15 July.

The Italian faces the number 37 in the ranking today. Paolini leads 2-1 in previous matches and also won the last match, which took place last summer on the Montreal hard court. Vekic, 28, reaches the semifinals of a Slam for the first time after a relatively easy path in the draw: the Croatian had to face only one top seed, Dayana Yastremska (28). This year, the athlete from Osijek has not yet won a tournament. In her career, she has won 4 titles and her best ranking is the 19th place reached in 2019. At Wimbledon, she dreams of returning to the levels reached 5 years ago.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Uno and streamed on NOW.