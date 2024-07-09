Lorenzo Musetti on court today at Wimbledon for the quarterfinals against Taylor Fritz. The Italian, seeded number 25, faces the American, number 13 in the draw, for a place in the semifinals. Musetti, in a splendid moment of form after reaching the final at Queen’s, will be the protagonist of the second match scheduled on Court number 1. At 13:00 local time, 14:00 Italian time, on the grass of Court 1 the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina will face off in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles. Immediately after, it will be Musetti’s turn who, in principle, will take to the court between 16:30 and 17:00 Italian time.

Musetti and Fritz are facing each other for the fourth time in their careers. The American leads 2-1 in their previous matches and in 2022 he won the match valid for the first round of Wimbledon in 3 sets. Musetti’s only victory this year came on the clay of Monte Carlo.

Musetti-Fritz live on tv and streaming

The Wimbledon tournament is live exclusively on Sky and streamed on NOW. Two reference channels: Sky Sport Tennis (203) where all the matches on Centre Court will be broadcast, and Sky Sport Arena (204), with the other most interesting challenges. In addition, 6 dedicated channels, renamed for the occasion Sky Sport Wimbledon 1-6 (from 252 to 257), for all the other courts.

