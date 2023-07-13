Dhe German Davis Cup doubles Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz clearly missed making it into the final at Wimbledon. The tennis duo lost to Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 4-6, 3-6 in London on Thursday.

Krawietz and Pütz, who have been on the tour together since the beginning of the year, have to wait for the first Grand Slam title together. After all, reaching the semi-finals in the classic lawn was the greatest joint success to date. Krawietz has already won the French Open twice with Andreas Mies.

No break earned

Against Granollers and Zeballos, the German doubles seemed unusually nervous on the well-attended Court 1. Especially the Frankfurter Pütz had not caught his best day and immediately lost his first service game. The Spanish-Argentinian duo, on the other hand, served very well and won the first set after 36 minutes.

In the second round, Krawietz and Pütz increased. But the German duo didn’t stand a chance when it came to serving their opponents and didn’t earn a breakball throughout the game. Instead, Pütz lost his service again to make it 3:4, and a little later the dream of a final for the German Davis Cup doubles was over.