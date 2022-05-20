The ATP decision does not want to further penalize Russian and Belarusian tennis players, excluded from the tournament. Djokovic and our Berrettini are likely to drop in the standings. The WTA could also align

It was in the air, now it’s official. Wimbledon 2022 will not award points to any player, at least as regards the men’s tournaments, in order not to create discrimination due to the forced absence of Russian and Belarusian athletes, blocked by the organization. The decision comes from the ATP. Obviously all the prestige of the tournament remains for whoever wins and for who will participate, the atmosphere will always remain that wonderful of Church Road, but as far as the ranking is concerned, Wimbledon 2022 will in fact be an exhibition. “The possibility for players of any nationality to participate in tournaments only on the basis of merit and without any discrimination is fundamental for our circuit – reads the press release published on the official website -. The decision to exclude Russians and Belarusians from the competition of the next summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP rankings, and disobeys our agreement on the ranking mechanism. It is with great regret that, given the circumstances, we announce that we see no other option but to remove ATP points from Wimbledon 2022 “. See also War Day in Ukraine: fights for every street in Mariupol

DJOKOVIC RISKS – There will not even remain the points of Wimbledon 2021, explains the ATP in an article on the official website in which it puts together the “FAQ”, the answers to the most frequently asked questions on the subject. The points earned last year, writes the ATP, “will drop out of the rankings as required by the rules at the end of the 52 weeks since last year’s event. So in the 2022 ranking, players will not have any points related to the Wimbledon tournament” . This last step, if confirmed, could also give a strong jolt to the ranking. For example, Novak Djokovic seriously risks losing 2000 round points, and in a curious joke Daniil Medvedev, one of the Russians who was banned from playing in London, who would lose only 180 points, would immediately become number 1 after the English tournament. . It would not be good for Berrettini either, who could see all the points won with the 2021 final removed. Obviously, this is the scenario if the decision of the ATP is confirmed, which could opt for a different decision given the inevitable protests that could come. (it could freeze the ranking, for example). The fact is that this will almost certainly not be the last chapter of this ugly, for many reasons, including non-sporting ones, saga. See also James talked about everything: his relationship with Falcao, his level, the National Team...

FEMALE TOURNAMENT – The WTA could take the same decision as the ATP, given that even the representatives of the women’s circuit had already said they were strongly opposed by the initiative of the AELTC and the LTA, defined in no uncertain terms as strongly discriminatory. France has decided differently, like Italy, and the Russians and Belarusians have played in Rome and will play Roland Garros from Sunday, but what will happen later? What will happen with Toronto, Montreal and Cincinnati or with the US Open, given that the United States and Canada have taken heavy sanctions against Russia such and such as against Great Britain? In short, the war risks upsetting the world of tennis as well.

