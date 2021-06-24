Austrian Dominic Thiem will not participate this year at Wimbledon due to the right wrist injury who suffered in the tournament in Mallorca, and that will have him out of the circuit “for several weeks”.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Austrian’s team, that had to withdraw in the first set of their match against Adrian mannarino, In mallorca.

Thiem, who has never passed the round of 16 at Wimbledon, traveled to Barcelona to undergo tests on his wrist and the doctors have detected an injury that will keep him off the slopes for “several weeks.”

The austrian wear a wristband for five weeks and, then, a recovery process will begin that will be supervised by the Spanish Angel Ruiz Cotorro (who on numerous occasions has worked on Rafael Nadal’s recoveries), to determine when you can return to competition.

Thiem I had already resigned to the Olympic Games, so this loss has no impact on them, but it does on the three tournaments that he had scheduled and that he will not play now: Wimbledon, Hamburg and Gastad.

Beyond losing what many consider to be the most outstanding tournament in world tennis, the truth is that for the purposes of the performance of the current world number 5, it is lowered it doesn’t come at such a bad time.

It is that the turf stage was entered, which it was never the favorite surface from Thiem, who has actually played quite little on grass. Of his 471 matches on the ATP circuit (in which he has a winning percentage of the 65%), just 29 have been stepping on grass, with the curious fact that he lost more than he gained: 14 successes (48%) and 15 losses.

Still, he managed to lift a trophy: he was champion in Stuttgart in 2016, the year he also made the semi-finals in Halle.

With information from EFE.