Tennis: Wimbledon, Sinner KO’d in 5 sets in quarterfinals with Medvedev

Jannik Sinner, affected by unclear physical problems, exited the scene in the quarter-finals of the men’s singles at Wimbledon, third Grand Slam event of the season to be held on the grass courts of the All England Club in London. The Italian, number one in the world and seeded, lost to the Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 5 in the international ranking and fifth in the draw, with a score of 6-7 (7) 6-4 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-3. The South Tyrolean certainly felt “dizzy”, he called for medical attention at the start of the third set and never looked like one of the best days. The match was played under a covered roof, on the centre court of the London facility, due to the pouring rain in the English capital.

First set without break. In the tie break set point for Medvedev at 6-5, then Sinner closed 9-7 on the second set point in his favor. In the second set the Russian broke Sinner’s serve in the third game and then won 6-4. In the third set another break in favor of Medvedev in the third game. Then Sinner, who complained of “dizziness”, asked for the intervention of a doctor and physiotherapist and went to the locker room for a medical time out. After more than eleven minutes of suspension the Italian returned to the court. From there he started playing like himself, especially increasing the drop balls, and made the counter-break in the tenth game.

Sinner’s “posture”, however, has never been entirely convincing. Then another tie break, won this time by the Russian 7-4. At 6-5 in his favor, the Italian had two set points on Medvedev’s serve. In the fourth set, two breaks in favor of Sinner, in the third and fifth game. The Italian won 6-2. In the fifth set, the South Tyrolean lost his serve in the fourth game and Medvedev closed as a winner at 6-3. Sinner had reached the semifinals at Wimbledon last year. Medvedev had also reached the top four and repeated this year. In the semifinals, the Russian will now play against the winner of the match between the American Tommy Paul and the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion.