Wimbledon, Sinner after the victory over Berrettini: “I was also a bit lucky”

“We are very good friends, we played together in the Davis Cup and sometimes we train together. It was very hard to have faced each other in the second round in such an important tournament. – the words of Jannik Sinner after beating Matteo Berrettini in the second round of Wimbledon after a great duel that lasted 4 sets -. We both played very well, in the three tie-breaks I was also a bit lucky, this time it went well for me”.

The Italian tennis player, world number one and in the London grass Slam draw, explains: “I knew I had to raise the level of my tennis against Matteo – added the world number one – he is a grass specialist, he reached the final at Wimbledon. It was a difficult challenge for me, I am happy with how I handled it, I had ups and downs, as is inevitable, but it went well”.

Wimbledon, Sinner wins a great duel with Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini tries but loses, exiting amidst the applause of the London crowd: Jannik Sinner goes to the third round of Wimbledon. He is the world number one to win the Italian derby on Centre Court: 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 2-6 7-6(4) after three hours and 42 minutes. The first set was very balanced, with both Italians managing to always hold serve, in the second set the 28-year-old Roman – who reached the final in 2021 on the London lawns, beaten by Djokovic – managed to break Sinner’s serve but the counter-break came immediately. This time too, a tie-break was needed to break the balance and this time too, it was the 22-year-old from Alto Adige who prevailed.

Berrettini doesn’t give up, continues to push and tries to reopen the game by taking advantage of some of his rival’s lapses. The fourth set follows the same pattern as the first two but for the third time the tie-break smiles on Sinner, who thus confirms himself as a specialist in Italian derbies played at ATP level: 14 matches and 14 victories, with Berrettini having also had to surrender in the only previous meeting, at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Wimbledon, Sinner in third round with Kecmanovic

The world and draw number one, semi-finalist in the last edition, will now face the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovicnumber 52 ATP, who eliminated Tallon Griekspoor, 27th seed, 4-6 7-6(7) 1-6 6-2 6-3: three precedents, all in favor of Sinner, the last of which in Cincinnati two years ago.

Wimbledon, Fognini goes to third round, Ruud KO in 4 sets

Fabio Fognini (photo Lapresse)



Great victory for Fabio Fognini at Wimbledon. The Ligurian tennis player, 37 years old and number 94 in the world, on a surface he doesn’t like on court number 2 of the third Slam of the current season on the London grass, signs what could be the feat of the day by eliminating Casper Ruudeighth seed, 6-4 7-5 6-7(1) 6-3 in three hours and 16 minutes of play. Fognini, who could have already closed the game in the third set where he had a match point on serve at 5-2, thus reaches the third round. The Italian tennis player, who equals his best result at Wimbledon, achieved on six other occasions, will face one between Lorenzo Sonego and Roberto Bautista Agut

Wimbledon, Sonego out with Bautista, no derby with Fognini

Roberto Bautista Agut denies third Italian derby at Wimbledon. Lorenzo Sonego’s run on the London lawns ends against the 36-year-old Spaniard in the second round, his best result in the English Channel Slam remains the round of 16 of three years ago: the Turin tennis player loses 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 after two hours and 47 minutes. Bautista Agut will meet Fabio Fognini in the third round, fresh from his success over Ruud. The Ligurian is ahead 7-3 in previous matches, none of which on grass, with the last confrontation at Roland Garros 2019 won in four sets by the Italian.