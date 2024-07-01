The good news is that the Italian derby will take place: Berrettini against Sinner, the former finalist against the world number 1, the Centre Court is booked for Wednesday. After Matteo’s victory in four sets, there was also that, also in four sets, of Jannik Sinner, who gave him a few shivers by slipping twice on the damp grass of court number 1 on a grey and at times drizzly afternoon.

The first in the second set, the second in the third, the one lost with a break at the beginning and the Hanfmann’s sprint (3-0). Nothing too worrying, a few hip massages, a few exercises, then Jannik got back into his rhythm. Maybe without being enthusiastic about serving (58% of first serves, but 65 in the fourth) and with a few too many errors. Already at 3-0 in the third set Sinner had already asked to close the roof, complaining precisely about the slipperiness of the surface, but he had to wait until the end of the set for the operation to be carried out.

The derby as number 1

And right under the “roof” his tennis became more convincing, more consistent, more confident even in his support. “He served very well, I made a few too many mistakes,” Jan conceded. “In the next round I’ll have to raise the level a bit.”

Also because the vegetal coat of arms of the opponent imposes it. «Matteo was a finalist here, facing him is a great challenge, but I can’t wait, and then every day is different. Having finished on a high today then gives me a good feeling». It is the first Slam that Jan plays as number 1 in the world, «And there couldn’t be a better place, for me it’s a privilege and an honor. But being number 1 doesn’t change much: every match starts from 0-0 and all the opponents want to beat me»

The other matches

A good start on the Wimbledon lawns for Carlos Alcaraz, the big favourite – according to local bookmakers – of the 137th edition of the Championships: 12 months after his first triumph in London, the Spanish champion confirmed his special feeling on the grass of the All England Club right from the first round, overcoming without hesitation – “a solid match”, as the interested party defined it – the Estonian Mark Lajal. The opening day of the third slam of the season also smiled on Matteo Berrettini, finalist three years ago and then cornered by many physical problems, and among the Azzurri also Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego and the big names, like Daniil Medvedev.

After a balanced first set, won only in the tie-break, Alcaraz appears more and more at ease on the Centre Court, ending up by punching his ticket to the second round in less than two hours (7-6(3), 7-5, 6-2). A more than honorable defeat for the Estonian, n.269 in the world ranking, at his absolute debut not only at Wimbledon but also in a Slam event. On the eve of his debut at the Championships, Alcaraz was seen playing golf, his secret to easing tension.

Among the big names on the field on the first Monday of the tournament, there were no major surprises: everything was easy also for Daniil Medvedev, the number 5 favourite, who in less than two hours took care of business against Aleksandar Kovacevic (6-3, 6-4, 6-2). Nine Italians on the field on the first day of the Championships. Berrettini beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics only in four sets (76(4) 62 36 61), due to a lapse in the third.

Nthe men’s draw then stands out with the three-set victory of Fabio Fognini, number 94, for the fourteenth time in London: against the French lucky loser Luca Van Assche, the Ligurian tennis player wins 61 63 75. Lorenzo Sonego also reaches the second round, in three sets (64 76 () 64) against the Argentine Mariano Navone. A wasted opportunity, on the other hand, for Matteo Arnaldi who was caught up after being ahead by two sets, only to surrender against the American Frances Tiafoe (76(5) 62 16 36 36). Among the women, good debut for Jasmine Paolini, favourite n.7, who in two sets beats the Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo (76 63). Again in two sets (64 76(4)), on the other hand, London’s Martina Trevisan says goodbye, defeated by the American Madison Keys.