Jasmine Paolini today against Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon for the women’s singles final. The Italian, seeded number 7, is looking for a place in history: no Italian has ever triumphed at Wimbledon. Paolini, 28, arrives on Centre Court today at 3pm Italian time (live on Sky Sport 1 and streaming on Now and Sky Go) to complete a sensational ride on the grass of the All England Club.

Paolini, a record-breaking 2024

The Tuscan athlete, winner of 2 titles (1 in 2024), is preparing to play her second consecutive final in a Slam tournament after the one played at Roland Garros a few weeks ago against Iga Swiatek. If in Paris a miracle was needed to lift the trophy, at Wimbledon the feat is definitely more within the Italian’s reach.

On the other side of the net, Paolini finds a player who is rediscovering her lost energy. Krejcikova is currently ranked number 32 in the WTA, where she has also been ranked number 2. The two finalists have faced each other only once in their careers: in 2018, in the Australian Open qualifiers, Krejcikova won by losing just 3 games.

How much is the triumph at Wimbledon worth?

By reaching the final, the two players have secured 1,300 ranking points and a prize of £1.4 million. Whoever wins the tournament will take their loot to 2,000 points and £2.7 million..

From Monday, Paolini will be ranked number 5, approaching the best placing ever achieved by an Italian tennis player, Francesca Schiavone’s fourth place in 2011. Krejcikova will return to the top 20 in case of defeat. If she wins, she will return directly to the top 10.

Paolini, waiting for the most important match of her career, has already written pages of history. For the first time in the era of Open tennis, an Italian player reaches 2 consecutive finals in a Slam. Only 5 female tennis players, in the modern era of the racket, have played the final of Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same season: Evonne Goolagong (1972), Chris Evert (1973 and 1984), Olga Morozova (1974), Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (1995 and 1996), Venus Williams (2002).

Why Paolini will win and why Krejcikova will win

Paolini has won 15 matches in Slam tournaments this year, no player can boast such a record. The Italian has suffered 8 defeats, only 2 of which came against athletes outside the top 30.

Krejcikova has already played and won finals on Centre Court at Wimbledon. In 2018 and 2022 she triumphed in doubles with Katerina Siniakova.