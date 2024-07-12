Lorenzo Musetti defeated by Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the men’s singles at Wimbledon 2024. The Serbian, number 2 in the world, wins 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in 2h48′ and flies to the final, where he will face the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, number 3 in the world and reigning champion, in a rematch of last year’s final. Djokovic, without providing a memorable performance, knocks out the Italian who is unable to develop his game. Musetti, with his sixth defeat in 7 matches against the Serbian, wins about ten points at the net: the Tuscan is unable to be aggressive with continuity and gives up.

Musetti makes life difficult for himself in the first set by suffering a break in the sixth game (2-4). Djokovic, however, is not in his best days: ahead 5-3, the Serbian wastes 2 set points before suffering a break that could have totally reopened the match. Musetti does not actually complete the pursuit: he immediately falls 0-40, also due to a double fault and is unable to re-emerge. Djokovic wins the set 6-4.

The Italian takes the blow and starts again by immediately scoring the break at the start of the second set (2-0). Djokovic seems to be working on alternating current, but flashes of the ‘normal’ Nole are enough to straighten the situation: counterbreak, catch-up and overtaking (3-4). Down 5-6, Musetti finds himself with his back to the wall but cancels a crucial set point earning the right to play the tie-break. Djokovic doesn’t give any other gifts: he escapes to 4-1 with a mini-break, consolidates the advantage on 5-2 and closes 7-2 taking the second set. The third partial begins with the break that the Serbian scores immediately: for Djokovic, the road is downhill. In extremis, Musetti has a break point to stay hooked to the match. Wasted chance, Djokovic closes 6-4.