After Jannik Sinner, today it’s Lorenzo Musetti’s turn: the Tuscan will take to the court at Wimbledon on Monday 8 July 2024 in the round of 16. The number 25 seed faces the Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, number 58 in the ranking, in the first match scheduled on court number 2. Play begins at 11 local time, 12 in Italy, rain permitting. Musetti, for the first time in the second week of the Championships, has a concrete chance of reaching the quarterfinals in the most prestigious tournament in the world. The Italian has faced Perricard on one occasion and won by imposing himself on the grass of Stuttgart this year with a double tie-break.

Today’s program, which offers the challenge between Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune on Center Court as the third match, features 2 doubles matches with Italian hues. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, number 5 seeds in women’s doubles, in the third round face the American team Gauff-Pagula in the second match on court number 3, where it starts at 12 Italian time. In the late afternoon, on the same court, Errani paired with Andrea Vavassori plays the third round of mixed doubles against Withrow-Sutjiadi.

Musetti live on tv and streaming

The Wimbledon tournament is live exclusively on Sky and streaming on NOW. Two reference channels: Sky Sport Tennis (203) where all the matches on Centre Court will be broadcast, and Sky Sport Arena (204), with the other most interesting challenges. In addition, 6 dedicated channels, renamed for the occasion Sky Sport Wimbledon 1-6 (from 252 to 257), for all the other courts.

On Sky Sport it will be the richest and most complete edition of Wimbledon ever: in fact, there will be approximately 750 hours of live programming on 10 channels: Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport channels 252 to 257, renamed Sky Sport Wimbledon 1-6 for the occasion, in addition to Sky Sport 4K. The 6 Sky Sport channels 252 to 257 will be dedicated to all the other challenges on the various courts of the All England Club.