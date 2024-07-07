Lorenzo Musetti reaches Wimbledon round of 16. The Italian tennis player, number 25 in the world, overtook the Argentine, number 122 in the ranking, Francisco Comesana. For Musetti victory in 4 sets 6-2 6-7 (4) 7-6 (3) 6-3 at the end of a match suspended more than once due to rain.

Instead, Fabio Fognini surrenders in the fifth set against the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut. The 37-year-old Ligurian was defeated in the match suspended yesterday due to rain and resumed this afternoon: 7-6 3-6 5-7 6-4 6-4 the final score for Agut who made the most of the stop. Yesterday, in fact, he had appeared in great difficulty and had fallen twice due to a twisted ankle. Fognini, however, can be satisfied with his path in the most prestigious tournament in the world where he beat the world no. 8, the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

No Italian hat-trick in the round of 16

The Italian dream of bringing three tennis players to the Wimbledon round of 16 for the first time has thus faded away. Sinner already qualifiedwho will face American Ben Shelton tomorrow afternoon.