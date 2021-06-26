Third Slam of the season: the Serbian wants to continue to cultivate the dream of the Grand Slam and join the Swiss and the Spaniard with 20 career majors. Watch out for Matteo: he can lead the way

Here we are, the wait is over: we start with Wimbledon, the most prestigious tennis tournament and one of the most loved events by all sports fans. The Championships draw is done, the countdown has begun. The fibrillation is great, also because Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam that was not played last year due to the pandemic: the last game on the historic English grass remains the incredible final between Djokovic and Federer in 2019, with the victory of the Serbian 13-12 in the fifth set.

THE FAVORITE – Djokovic, in fact. Let’s start with him. 2021 can be a legendary year for the Serbian, who after victories at the Australian Open and Roland Garros is hunting for the third Grand Slam of the season. Which would mean two things: engagement with Federer and Nadal for career victories in the Majors (the Swiss and the Spanish are at 20, the number one in the world is at 19) and the dream of the Grand Slam still alive, possible with success in London, in fact, and then at the US Open, scheduled between the end of August and the beginning of September. Djokovic is undoubtedly the opponent to beat, while Federer (seeded number 6) is on the other side of the board: theoretically, another final between the two is possible. Although it will be necessary to understand how far the Swiss tennis player can go.

ITALIANS – There is a lot of interest around Matteo Berrettini, fresh from the victory at the Queen’s in London and a possible loose cannon at the Championships. After the illustrious retirements of Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, the Italian has become seeded number 7 on the scoreboard: in the first round there will be Pella, potentially in the round of 16 Ruud and in the quarterfinals Zverev, with the risk of facing one between Federer and Medvedev in the semifinals. But clearly these are still premature speeches. As for the other Italians, in the first round Sonego will face Sousa, Sinner with Fucsovics, Fognini with Ramos, Musetti with Hurkacz, Seppi with Sousa, Mager with Mondero, Caruso with Cilic, Travaglia with Martinez and Cecchinato with Broady. Everything is ready: finally it’s Wimbledon’s turn.

